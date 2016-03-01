Deutsche Telekom puts sale of T-Mobile US on ice - sources

BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
FRANKFURT, March 1 Deutsche Telekom has put the sale of T-Mobile US on ice as an auction of radio airwaves will keep it busy for most of the year and potential suitors are expected to wait for a more favourable political environment towards telecoms mergers, two sources said on Tuesday.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is due to start an auction for low-frequency airwaves at the end of this month, which industry observers expect could last for months.
"During that period, there will be no M&A activity in the U.S. telecoms sector," said one person familiar with the situation.
Auction participants are not allowed to engage in any partnership or merger talks during the weeks before and after the bidding process. T-Mobile US, which is 65.4-percent owned by Deutsche Telekom, has said it could spend up to $10 billion in the auction.
An auction of AWS-3 airwaves, which ended early last year, raised a record $44.9 billion.
Deutsche Telekom declined to comment. (Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Horizon technology finance names daniel r. Trolio as senior vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The New York attorney general's office is investigating reverse-mortgage servicing companies, including a unit of the bank Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin ran, according to a person familiar with the matter.