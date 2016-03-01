UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom puts sale of T-Mobile US on hold - sources

* During U.S. wireless auction no telco M&A - source
* T-Mobile has earmarked $10 bln for auction
* Deutsche Telekom shares pare gains, up 0.2 pct
By Peter Maushagen
FRANKFURT, March 1 Deutsche Telekom
has put the sale of T-Mobile US on hold to deal with an
upcoming auction of radio airwaves, giving potential suitors
time to wait for a more favourable political environment towards
telecoms mergers, two sources said.
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is due to start
an auction for low-frequency airwaves at the end of this month,
which industry observers expect could last for months.
"During that period, there will be no M&A activity in the
U.S. telecoms sector," said one person familiar with the
situation on Tuesday.
Auction participants are not allowed to engage in any
partnership or merger talks during the weeks before and after
the bidding process. T-Mobile US, which is 65.4-percent owned by
Deutsche Telekom, has said it could spend up to $10 billion in
the auction.
An auction of AWS-3 airwaves, which ended early last year,
raised a record $44.9 billion.
Deutsche Telekom, which declined to comment, has been trying
to sell the unit for years, hoping to cash in on a recovery in
the business.
Last month T-Mobile US's net profit nearly tripled in the
fourth quarter after it added more than 2 million customers.
Last year it overtook Sprint to become the third
largest provider.
An attempt to sell T-Mobile to Sprint in 2014 was blocked by
U.S. regulators and last year talks between T-Mobile US and Dish
Network Corp stalled.
Deutsche Telekom has always said it was under no pressure to
sell but that it would consider any offer.
Deutsche Telekom shares pared gains to stand 0.2 percent
higher at 1429 GMT.
