UPDATE 1-Deutsche hires UBS banker in Thailand as SE Asia talent war grows

* Second major departure from UBS's Southeast Asian
investment banking biz
* Deutsche Bank beefing up its presence in the region
* Phumchai Kambhato to take dual banking role at
Deutsche-sources
By Saeed Azhar and Daniel Stanton
SINGAPORE, July 23 Deutsche Bank has
hired UBS AG's veteran head of investment banking in Thailand,
Phumchai Kambhato, as the search for well-connected bankers
intensifies in Southeast Asia where deals have soared on the
back of rapid economic growth.
Phumchai's departure is the second high-profile loss for UBS
in the region this year. The head of its Singapore and Malaysia
investment banking business, Keith Magnus, is joining U.S.
investment bank Evercore Partners in October.
For Deutsche Bank, Phumchai is the third major addition to
its Southeast Asia investment banking operations in 2013 as the
bank takes on more established players including Morgan Stanley
, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.
Investment banks are widening their talent hunt as Southeast
Asia emerges as a major generator of M&A and stock underwriting
fees, with Thailand fast becoming a key source of income.
Thailand leapt onto the region's investment banking map last
year when Thai companies launched a record $24.7 billion of
outbound M&A deals, more than the combined total of the previous
10 years.
UBS advised and partly financed Thai tycoon Dhanin
Chearavanont's $9.4 billion stake acquisition in China's Ping An
Insurance and his $6.6 billion purchase of
cash-and-carry wholesaler Siam Makro Pcl.
Sources said Phumchai was the main relationship banker in a
market where UBS has benefited from its closeness to Dhanin and
other corporates.
Southeast Asian billionaires have been aggressively bidding
for assets outside their home markets.
Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc, controlled by Dhanin, recently
considered bidding for Smithfield Foods Inc, a battle
won by China's privately-owned Shuanghui International for $4.7
billion.
That came a few weeks after Dhanin's convenience store chain
CP All agreed to buy Siam Makro from Dutch firm SHV Holdings,
the biggest Asia-Pacific M&A deal announced this year.
GROWING FEES
Surging M&A deals saw fees jump 13.8 percent to $879 million
in the first six months of the year, according to Thomson
Reuters/Freeman Consulting estimates, making Southeast Asia the
biggest gainer in Asia.
UBS has named Saurabh Beniwal as head of investment Banking
for Southeast Asia excluding the Philippines to be based in
Singapore, according to an internal note last month.
Not to be left behind in the grab for deals, Deutsche Bank
earlier this year hired Goldman Sachs banker Boon Kee Tan as
head of client coverage for Southeast Asia and veteran JP Morgan
banker Philip Lee as chief country officer for Singapore
and vice chairman for Southeast Asia.
Phumchai, who has been with UBS since 2004, will be
appointed a new dual role as Deutsche Bank's head of corporate
banking & securities as well as head of corporate finance for
Thailand, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
He will be based in Bangkok, the source said.
Spokespeople for Deutsche Bank and UBS declined to comment.