UPDATE 1-Deutsche Wohnen launches Conwert offer, won't raise price

* Offer is worth nearly 1.2 billion euros
* Conwert bid of 11.50 eur per share runs to April 15
* Deutsche Wohnen says Conwert needs "strong partner"
(Adds quotes, details and background)
FRANKFURT/VIENNA, March 18 Deutsche Wohnen
launched its 11.50 euro per share cash bid for
Austrian target Conwert on Wednesday and ruled out
sweetening the price despite criticism from some Conwert
shareholders.
"We are convinced that our offer represents an attractive
opportunity for all Conwert shareholders," Chief Executive
Michael Zahn said.
"Conwert requires a strategic re-launch with a strong
partner at its side. To this end, Deutsche Wohnen is in an
outstanding position," he added.
Minority shareholders in Conwert said last month the 1.2
billion euro ($1.27 billion) bid was too low, helping to push
shares in the Austrian property firm above the offer price. They
closed on Tuesday at 12.40 euros.
Conwert, which has said it was surprised by the approach,
has hired JP Morgan as an adviser.
Deutsche Wohnen already controls more than 30 percent of
Conwert via agreements with shareholders.
The offer, which has a minimum acceptance threshold of 50
percent plus one Conwert share, ends on April 15. It also covers
Conwert convertible bonds and bids 6.35 euros each for shares in
its Eco Business Immobilien unit until April 24.
The approach is the latest in a string of deals in Germany's
fragmented real estate sector, including Deutsche Annington's
3.9 billion euro takeover of Gagfah in
December and Deutsche Wohnen's 1.7 billion bid for GSW in 2013.
German property has become a hot market given rock-bottom
interest rates and attractive yields and Conwert's property
portfolio is mostly in Germany.
Conwert shareholders Petrus Advisers, activist investor Cube
Invest and Austrian fund 3-Banken-Generali have all questioned
the Deutsche Wohnen offer.
($1 = 0.9443 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)