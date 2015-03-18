UPDATE 1-Deutsche Wohnen launches Conwert offer, won't raise price

* Offer is worth nearly 1.2 billion euros

* Conwert bid of 11.50 eur per share runs to April 15

* Deutsche Wohnen says Conwert needs "strong partner" (Adds quotes, details and background)

FRANKFURT/VIENNA, March 18 Deutsche Wohnen launched its 11.50 euro per share cash bid for Austrian target Conwert on Wednesday and ruled out sweetening the price despite criticism from some Conwert shareholders.

"We are convinced that our offer represents an attractive opportunity for all Conwert shareholders," Chief Executive Michael Zahn said.

"Conwert requires a strategic re-launch with a strong partner at its side. To this end, Deutsche Wohnen is in an outstanding position," he added.

Minority shareholders in Conwert said last month the 1.2 billion euro ($1.27 billion) bid was too low, helping to push shares in the Austrian property firm above the offer price. They closed on Tuesday at 12.40 euros.

Conwert, which has said it was surprised by the approach, has hired JP Morgan as an adviser.

Deutsche Wohnen already controls more than 30 percent of Conwert via agreements with shareholders.

The offer, which has a minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one Conwert share, ends on April 15. It also covers Conwert convertible bonds and bids 6.35 euros each for shares in its Eco Business Immobilien unit until April 24.

The approach is the latest in a string of deals in Germany's fragmented real estate sector, including Deutsche Annington's 3.9 billion euro takeover of Gagfah in December and Deutsche Wohnen's 1.7 billion bid for GSW in 2013.

German property has become a hot market given rock-bottom interest rates and attractive yields and Conwert's property portfolio is mostly in Germany.

Conwert shareholders Petrus Advisers, activist investor Cube Invest and Austrian fund 3-Banken-Generali have all questioned the Deutsche Wohnen offer.

($1 = 0.9443 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Maria Sheahan)