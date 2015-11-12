Shareholder advisor ISS recommends Vonovia's plan to buy Deutsche Wohnen

FRANKFURT Nov 12 Shareholder advisor ISS is
recommending that Vonovia shareholders approve of the
German property group's plan to buy peer Deutsche Wohnen
.
"The deal seems accretive in economic terms, taking into
account the quality/valuation of the acquired portfolio and
adjusting downward the level of synergies that Vonovia seeks in
the combination," ISS said in a note.
Vonovia has asked its shareholder to vote on November 30 in
favor of a capital hike needed for the planned 14 billion euro
($15 billion) hostile bid.
Shareholder advisor Glass Lewis is also recommends approval
of the deal, while German shareholder advisor Ivox said the
takeover should be rejected on governance issues.
($1 = 0.9325 euros)
