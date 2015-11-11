Shareholder advisor Glass Lewis recommends backing D.Wohnen-Vonovia merger

FRANKFURT Nov 11 Shareholder advisor Glass
Lewis is recommending approval of German real estate group
Vonovia's planned acquisition of peer Deutsche Wohnen
.
"Overall, we believe the financial terms of the transaction
are acceptable and, when combined with the potential strategic
benefits, the proposed transaction appears generally
favourable," Glass Lewis said.
German shareholder advisor Ivox, which was acquired by Glass
Lewis in June, however, recommended that the takeover be
rejected citing governance issues.
It said the impression had emerged that the merger plan was
possibly the result of some individual shareholder interests.
Vonovia last month made a hostile 14 billion euro ($15.04
billion) bid for Deutsche Wohnen, derailing Deutsche Wohnen's
own plans to buy another property company LEG Immobilien
.
Shareholders are scheduled to vote on the proposed financing
of the deal with new shares on November 30.
Deutsche Wohnen said on Tuesday that it was "relatively
optimistic" that many shareholders would vote against the
Vonovia deal.
($1 = 0.9306 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Kathrin Jones; editing by Jason
Neely)