MOVES-Deutsche AWM appoints Munish Varma to head structured solutions

Nov 17 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management appointed Munish Varma to head structured solutions in its loans and deposits group.

Based in London, Varma will be responsible for delivering customised financing solutions across the company's capital structure for clients globally.

Prior to this, he was global head of structured credit at Nomura. (Reporting by Zara Mascarenhas in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
