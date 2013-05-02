版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 2日 星期四 17:46 BJT

D.Bahn to buy engines from Bombardier for up to 1.5 bln eur

BERLIN May 2 German railway operator Deutsche Bahn has agreed a 1.5 billion euro deal to buy up to 450 electric engines from Canada's Bombardier, the German group said on Thursday.

Bahn has placed an initial order for 130 electric engines, mostly for freight transport but also including 20 for passenger trains. It has an option to purchase a further 320 engines until 2023.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐