Deutsche Bahn sues Bombardier over regional train issues

BERLIN Feb 14 Deutsche Bahn AG has launched two lawsuits against Canadian trainmaker Bombardier over problems with its regional and city trains, a spokesman for the German rail operator said on Thursday.

Industry sources said Deutsche Bahn was seeking damages in the hundreds of millions of euros, while German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported it was seeking 160 million euros ($213.46 million).

The paper reported that one of the suits, filed with a court in Berlin, related to problems with trains' tilting technology, while the other suit, filed in Munich, was due to issues with brakes.

The Deutsche Bahn spokesman declined to comment further. A Bombardier spokesman said he was unable to comment because of "ongoing negotiations".