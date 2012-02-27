UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank Americas chief to step down

* Waugh to stay at helm until successor found

* Managers jostle for position under new co-CEOs

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 Deutsche Bank is seeking a new chief executive for its Americas business after Seth Waugh decided to step down, Germany's biggest lender said on Monday.

The move comes as Deutsche Bank draws up a list of new leaders to take the helm after group chief executive Josef Ackermann retires in May.

Waugh, who has served as CEO of the Americas region since April 2000, will stay on while a successor is installed, and will continue to serve the bank in an advisory capacity. He has been a part of the group executive committee of senior leaders since 2009.

Ackermann will step down in May, making way for a tandem leadership structure under co-chief executives Anshu Jain, currently head of the corporate and investment bank, and Juergen Fitschen, now head of regional management.

The new co-CEOS have been drawing up lists of preferred candidates for key positions within the bank and Waugh's name was not among them, bank insiders said.

Sources familiar with the bank's thinking told Reuters earlier this month that Robert Rankin, currently chief executive of Deutsche Bank Asia Pacific, may take over some of the responsibilities held by Fitschen.

Jain's current responsibilities for investment banking and markets may be split among a tight group of senior managers, the sources said, with the roster of key positions filled by the time the bank's top managers convene for a meeting in April.