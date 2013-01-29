Deutsche Bank names new corporate finance heads

NEW YORK Jan 29 Deutsche Bank AG
said on Tuesday that Henrik Aslaksen and Paul Stefanick will
become co-heads of global investment banking coverage and
advisory, running the investment bank's industry and country
coverage groups globally.
Stefanick will also run the banks' client coverage and
capital markets business in the Americas, jointly with Mark
Fedorcik, who currently heads the leveraged debt capital markets
group, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.
The bank announced the new appointments in a memo to
employees earlier on Tuesday.