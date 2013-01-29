Deutsche Bank names new corporate finance heads

NEW YORK Jan 29 Deutsche Bank AG said on Tuesday that Henrik Aslaksen and Paul Stefanick will become co-heads of global investment banking coverage and advisory, running the investment bank's industry and country coverage groups globally.

Stefanick will also run the banks' client coverage and capital markets business in the Americas, jointly with Mark Fedorcik, who currently heads the leveraged debt capital markets group, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

The bank announced the new appointments in a memo to employees earlier on Tuesday.