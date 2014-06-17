版本:
Deutsche Bank names ex-French cenbank staffer as regulatory head

FRANKFURT, June 17 Deutsche Bank has appointed a former top official of the Bank of France to become Global Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs, Germany's biggest lender said on Tuesday.

Sylvie Matherat, 52, will join Deutsche Bank's Group Executive Committee, which supports the lender's management board, from August 1, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

"She will lead an expanded Government & Regulatory Affairs function with responsibility for regulatory adherence and implementation, regulatory relationship management, and regulatory advocacy," the statement said.

Deutsche Bank also announced that Fabrizio Campelli, 41, would join the GEC with immediate effect as Head of Group Strategy. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, editing by Edward Taylor)
