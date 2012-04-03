UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank asset manager unit may get $2 bln-sources

* Deutsche Bank talks to sell asset management on track
* Sale price likely at low end of valuation range -sources
* Sale seen completed by end April
FRANKFURT, April 3 Deutsche Bank AG
is expected to sell its asset management business to U.S.
institutional asset manager Guggenheim Partners for between 1.5
billion and 1.6 billion euros ($2-2.13 billion), two people
familiar with the deal told Reuters.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the price but said
talks for a sale remain "on track".
Deutsche and Guggenheim are in the final stages of
structuring a deal which could see some Deutsche Bank
executives, including current asset management chief Kevin
Parker, stay with the unit even after the sale is completed, the
sources said.
An agreement is expected between mid-April and end April,
before Deutsche Bank installs new group management after its
Chief Executive Josef Ackermann retires in May.
The deal structure under discussion includes a provision
whereby Deutsche Bank may have to make up for lost profits if
certain assets perform below expectations after the sale, one of
the people said.
A key issue under discussion is how to carve out the various
businesses - which have about 400 billion euros in assets under
management and 1,500 employees - one of the sources said.
They include DWS Americas, the mutual fund business for the
Americas region; DB Advisors, the global institutional asset
management business; Deutsche Insurance Asset Management, the
global insurance asset management business; and RREEF, the
global alternative asset management business.
Not included in Deutsche's sale plan are private wealth
management, Deutsche's DWS franchises in Germany, Europe and
Asia and wealth manager Sal. Oppenheim.
Deutsche said in November it was reviewing a sale of large
chunks of its global asset management businesses in light of new
regulation, rising costs and growing competition that was
expected to weigh on future earnings.
A purchase by Guggenheim would be a big move for the U.S.
asset manager, which has 1,700 employees and more than $125
billion in assets under management, according to its website.
Guggenheim, which describes itself as a diversified
financial services firm, was founded by a great grandson of the
art collector Solomon Guggenheim and counts Alan D. Schwartz,
the former chief executive of Bear Stearns among its staff.
Guggenheim provides investment banking and capital market
services as well as insurance, institutional finance and
investment advisory services to institutions, governments,
corporations, investment advisors, family offices and
individuals.