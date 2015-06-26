German regulator says Deutsche Bank CEO misled Bundesbank -FT

FRANKFURT, June 26 Deutsche Bank's
co-chief executive Anshu Jain may have "knowingly made
inaccurate statements" to Germany's Bundesbank during
investigations into manipulation of the inter-bank rate setting
process, the Financial Times reported online, citing a
confidential report from German regulator BaFin.
BaFin declined to comment.
Earlier this month, a source told Reuters that Germany's
financial watchdog Bafin heavily criticised Deutsche Bank in its
report investigating attempts to manipulate inter-bank interest
rates such as Libor.
The German regulator has been investigating Deutsche Bank
and the role it played during the financial crisis when a global
inter-bank lending rate mechanism was being manipulated.
BaFin recommends that Deutsche Bank should face "special
banking supervisory measures" as a result, the Financial Times
reported, quoting the BaFin report.
Jain, who resigned his position as CEO effective June 30, is
accused of having "knowingly made inaccurate statements" in a
2012 interview with the German central bank, the Financial Times
said.
Germany's central bank, which is known as the Bundesbank,
could not be reached for comment.
Jain is alleged to have told the central bank he had no
knowledge of rumours of possible rigging in 2008, but
contemoraneous e-mails about a meeting on the subject were
forwarded to him at the time, the Financial Times said.
Deutsche Bank on Friday said, "The BaFin report confirms our
findings that no present or former member of Deutsche Bank's
Management Board or Group Executive Committee instructed
employees to manipulate intra-bank offered rates (IBOR)
submissions or was aware of any attempted manipulations prior to
June 2011 when certain misconduct first came to light during the
Bank's investigation of this matter."
Deutsche further said that report also addresses concerns
about control related issues, a number of which have since been
rectified and others of which the bank was still working to
improve.
"As we have not yet responded to the BaFin report as part of
the regulatory process, we believe it would be inappropriate to
comment further publicly at this time," Deutsche Bank said.
From the report, the Financial Times quotes BaFin's lead
banking supervisor who is quoted Frauke Menke, lead banking
supervisory as saying, "I have been astonished to learn
that the suggestion is that the audit by BaFin supposedly
resulted in clearing the senior management of DB, especially Mr
Jain, and that supposedly no banking supervisory measures are
expected," Menke was quoted as saying in the report.
"I expressly want to point out that this is not correct,"
the Financial Times said, quoting Menke in the report.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Frank Siebelt)