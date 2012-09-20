RHJ says BHF deal backed by outside investors

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 RHJ International
on Thursday said it has secured additional funding from outside
investors including BMW heir Stefan Quandt in its
planned takeover of Deutsche Bank's BHF unit.
The Belgium-based buyout firm said that under the deal, its
Kleinwort Benson unit would receive a capital injection from
Fosun Group, Stefan Quandt's AQTON SE and funds controlled by
Timothy C. Collins and Blackrock Investment Management.
Deutsche Bank earlier said it agreed the sale of BHF to
RHJ's Kleinwort Benson Group, for 384 million euros ($501
million)in cash.
The deal has yet to get clearance from German regulator
BaFin, which had rejected an earlier offer by RHJ in July on the
grounds of insufficient financing.