Deutsche Bank CEOs pay capped at 9.85 mln eur each for 2013

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, April 17 Deutsche Bank's co-chief executives will have their total pay for 2013 capped at 9.85 million euros ($12.9 million) each, according to the agenda for the company's annual shareholders' meeting.
Under the terms of Deutsche Bank's compensation system for this year, Anshu Jain's and Juergen Fitschen's bonuses will be capped at 7.55 million euros and their fixed salaries at 2.3 million.
For 2012, Jain and Fitschen were awarded 4.8 million euros.
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.