版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 17日 星期三 22:42 BJT

Deutsche Bank CEOs pay capped at 9.85 mln eur each for 2013

FRANKFURT, April 17 Deutsche Bank's co-chief executives will have their total pay for 2013 capped at 9.85 million euros ($12.9 million) each, according to the agenda for the company's annual shareholders' meeting.

Under the terms of Deutsche Bank's compensation system for this year, Anshu Jain's and Juergen Fitschen's bonuses will be capped at 7.55 million euros and their fixed salaries at 2.3 million.

For 2012, Jain and Fitschen were awarded 4.8 million euros.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐