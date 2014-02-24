Deutsche Bank to pay $20 mln to settle Brazil charges

SAO PAULO Feb 24 Deutsche Bank AG
agreed on Monday to pay $20 million to settle charges in Brazil
that Europe's largest investment bank by revenue helped manage
funds embezzled by former city of São Paulo officials in the
1990s, a prosecutor said on Monday.
Deutsche Bank is expected to deposit the proceeds from the
settlement within the next 60 days, Silvio Marques, a prosecutor
in the case, said in a phone interview. Marques said that more
than $200 million from a scheme allegedly run by former mayor
Paulo Maluf and other officials moved freely within Deutsche
Bank accounts.
Efforts to reach Maluf's lawyers for comment were
unsuccessful. Courts in Brazil and the island of Jersey have
found Maluf, currently a lower house lawmaker, guilty for
several charges, while other lawsuits related to corruption
allegations while he was mayor of São Paulo between 1993 and
1996 are still under analysis. Maluf has repeatedly denied any
wrongdoing.
The settlement will likely add pressure on UBS AG,
Safra National Bank of New York and Citigroup Inc
to pay compensation for similar allegations, Marques said.
The banks may have to pay between $60 million and $70 million to
settle allegations they also took on deposits and wired money
from the scheme, he added.
"Deutsche Bank is pleased to have resolved this matter after
cooperating fully with authorities in their investigation,"
according to a statement by the Frankfurt-based bank.
Press officials for Citigroup, Safra, and UBS in Brazil
could not be contacted after working hours.
Corruption is somewhat of an endemic problem in Brazil,
costing the economy as much as 3 percent of gross domestic
product a year, according to several analysts. In recent months,
justices at the Brazilian Federal Supreme Court issued rulings
on a cash-for-votes case involving the political party of
President Dilma Rousseff, which resulted in numerous convictions
for fraud and vote buying.
Maluf took bribes and kickbacks when commissioning public
work projects while at the helm of the city, a Jersey-based
court ruled late in 2012. Despite a flurry of scandals
surrounding Maluf since at least 1981, he is still a popular
politician in his stronghold of São Paulo.
According to Marques, more than 2 billion reais ($858
million) in assets controlled by two companies controlled by
Maluf's sons are frozen. Of the about $340 million thought to
have been embezzled by the scheme, only $6 million have returned
to the country, Marques added.