公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五

BRIEF-Moody's on EnergyOn No. 1 Securitisation Notes rating

Sept 20 EnergyOn No. 1 Securitisation Notes: * Moody's: no negative rating impact on energyon no. 1 securitisation notes

following Deutsche Bank AG downgrade

