BRIEF-Moody's: no rating impact on 23 SF deals following Deutsche Bank's amendment

Oct 3 Deutsche Bank AG : * Moody's: no rating impact on 23 structured finance transactions following

Deutsche bank's amendment * Rpt-moody's: no rating impact on 23 structured finance transactions following

deutsche bank's amendment

