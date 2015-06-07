RPT-NEWSMAKER-Jain puts Deutsche Bank on world stage but leaves it in limbo

(Repeats to fix typo)
By Thomas Atkins
FRANKFURT, June 7 Anshu Jain spent 20 years
building Deutsche Bank into a global investment bank
that rivalled Wall Street's giants.
But once ensconced as co-chief executive in 2012 - a time
when regulators and voters raged against the financial industry
- he struggled to cut the "global, universal" bank he helped
create down to size or get a grip on a long list of scandals.
Jain's efforts ended on Sunday when he and co-Chief
Executive Juergen Fitschen both resigned in a shock decision
that left Germany's biggest bank and Europe's only rival to Wall
Street banks in a state of crisis.
The bank faces high costs, huge fines, a new investigation
into Russian money laundering, and a half-finished strategic
overhaul now left in limbo as the two CEOs who designed it take
their leave.
The Indian-born Jain had pushed Deutsche to remain Europe's
"last man standing" in investment banking, well beyond the time
when competitors like UBS or Barclays had
slashed trading operations and laid off thousands of bankers.
Jain represented the bank's international aspirations, a
handsome, Jaipur-born financier who did his bachelors at the
University of Delhi before completing an MBA at the University
of Massachusetts in Amherst.
He joined Deutsche in 1995 to launch a division specialising
in hedge funds and derivatives. He then headed bond trading and
emerging markets and later, as head of the investment bank, he
out-earned his boss, then-CEO Josef Ackermann.
As co-CEO, Jain had access to the highest echelons of power
in Berlin and the boardrooms of Europe's largest companies. But
as a figurehead in German finance, the English-speaker struggled
to win over the German media and population.
He struck an undeniably awkward pose at this year's AGM,
giving a speech in English while German law required that it be
done in German. To bridge the gap, the bank cut Jain's
microphone and ran a German voice-over, triggering a surge of
murmurs from the crowd of shareholders and journalists.
Shareholders finished the meeting by chastising Jain and the
entire board for their performance, signalling that their
patience had run out.
Deutsche Bank has been one of the weakest performers of any
major bank since Jain and Fitschen took over as co-chief
executives. (link.reuters.com/dyf63w)
Jain and other board members gathered in private after the
meeting and he addressed a gathering of senior staff and
coordinators, offering an early hint that he was prepared to
leave.
"I don't want to stand in the way of the development of the
bank and if necessary I will step aside," Jain told them,
according to one person present at the gathering. "He was really
upset, I mean, really upset."
FLOW MONSTER
The 52-year-old Jain doesn't exude the aura of a stiff,
conventional banker, rather, college-boy charm with a black
backpack sometimes slung over one shoulder in lieu of a leather
briefcase.
During his CEO tenure, Jain took constant flak for being at
the helm of the investment bank during the go-go years. Jain was
never directly implied in any wrong-doing in the multitude of
investigations by regulators.
He oversaw an investment bank known as a "flow monster" for
the enormous volumes of currencies, bonds and interest-rate
products it sold. It also aggressively traded its own portfolio
of risky assets, so much so that some critics before the crisis
described Deutsche a hedge fund with a bank attached.
The bank was one of the most advanced players in structured
securities, where financial engineers designed the most complex
derivatives, many of which proved worthless in the financial
crisis.
This legacy came to haunt the bank. Long after regulators
worldwide had launched a crackdown on banks and bankers,
Deutsche Bank was still struggling to change a business culture
focused on big profits - not client satisfaction.
