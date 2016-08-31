版本:
German Fin Min spokesman declines to comment on bank mergers

BERLIN Aug 31 A spokesman for Germany's Finance Ministry declined to comment on the topic of banking mergers on Wednesday after the head of Deutsche Bank called for cross-border bank mergers in Europe.

"We do not comment on the subject of bank mergers. These are things that banks themselves have to decide," said the ministry spokesman when asked to comment at a regular government news conference. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin)

