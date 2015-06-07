UPDATE 9-Deutsche Bank appoints new CEO in latest post-crisis shake-up

* Deutsche Bank co-CEOs resign
* Supervisory board convenes emergency meeting
* John Cryan to replace Anshu Jain from July
* Cryan to be sole CEO from May 2016
(Adds detail on Jain's decision, paragraph 15)
By Thomas Atkins and Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT, June 7 Germany's largest lender
Deutsche Bank purged its leadership on Sunday,
appointing Briton John Cryan as chief executive to replace Anshu
Jain just two weeks after Jain was given more power to
reorganise the bank.
Deutsche Bank has struggled to restore an image tarnished by
a raft of regulatory and legal problems which include probes
into alleged manipulation of benchmark interest rates,
mis-selling of derivatives, tax evasion and money laundering.
The German lender presented a radical management shake-up on
May 21 in a last ditch attempt to restore confidence in its
management, but some investors demanded more changes.
Cryan, 54, has been on the bank's supervisory board since
2013 and was a former chief financial officer of rival bank UBS
. He will replace co-CEO Jain, who will resign on June
30, and become the sole CEO when the other co-CEO, Juergen
Fitschen, steps down next year, the bank said.
Cryan said there was work to be done. "Our future will be
defined by how well we deliver on strategy, impress clients and
reduce complexity," he said in a Deutsche statement announcing
his appointment.
The new CEO, who starts on July 1, was heavily involved in
the bank's new strategy blueprint and is unlikely to make
significant changes to it, a senior bank source told Reuters.
"The strategy will not be reformulated but there's obviously
room to shape the details of the strategy," the source said.
PRESSURE
The strategic plan has been roundly criticized by investors
as too little too late.
"A lot of detail is still needed on it," said Chris Wheeler,
bank analyst at Atlantic Equities in London. "Does the new
person say they want to review it or say it's fine ... It's a
massive job still to do. It's one of the world's biggest
investment banks and Germany's national champion."
Analysts at investment bank Jeffries praised Cryan's track
record at UBS for "underpromising to over-deliver," saying he
would be more likely to reverse Deutsche's ill fortunes without
raising new capital or changing strategy yet again.
"Deutsche is transitioning from one of the least credible
management teams in investors' minds to one of the most highly
regarded," Jefferies wrote in a note to clients. "Market
confidence on delivery should clearly increase."
Supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner said the decision
by Jain and Fitschen to step down demonstrated their commitment
to putting the bank's interests ahead of their own, praising
their contributions
here
Jain decided that whoever was going to see through the
strategy at Deutsche Bank needed to commit to a full five years
and he was not able to do this, a source familiar with the
situation told Reuters. He first discussed this with co-CEO
Fitschen and the pair then agreed that they would both offer
their resignation to Achleitner. Achleitner then let the
supervisory board know of their decision, the source added.
Jain, an Indian-born British citizen, landed the top spot at
Deutsche in 2012 after the investment banking division he ran
consistently delivered up to 85 percent of group profit and
frequently outperformed peers.
But tougher regulatory requirements and litigation,
including a $2.5 billion fine to settle allegations that
Deutsche traders rigged benchmark interest rates, took the shine
off a division often referred to internally as "Anshu's army".
Making Jain directly responsible for cutting Deutsche Bank's
costs by 4.7 billion euros ($5.2 billion), selling its Postbank
retail business and paring back its investment bank
put huge pressure on the executive.
After criticism from shareholders at last month's AGM, Jain
addressed a gathering of senior staff and coordinators, offering
an early hint that he was prepared to leave. "I don't want to
stand in the way of the development of the bank and if necessary
I will step side," Jain told them, according to one person
present at the gathering.
"He was really upset, I mean, really upset."
Fitschen was hired as co-CEO to maintain the bank's German
profile but his ability to sell the group's strategy to domestic
shareholders has been impaired by his own legal problems.
He is required to appear nearly every week at a criminal
court in Munich to defend himself against allegations that he
misled investigators in a dispute with the heirs of the Kirch
media empire.
Deutsche Bank has been one of the weakest performers of any
major bank since Jain and Fitschen took over as co-chief
executives in June, 2012. (link.reuters.com/dyf63w)
Huw van Steenis, analyst at Morgan Stanley in London, said
legacy issues, leverage and German retail would drag on the
bank. "With unions seeking a 5 percent wage increase and job
security, it's not obvious DB has easy levers to pull fast," he
said.
"Costs on the other hand have been stubbornly high, despite
DB (having) multiple plans to cut costs which have failed to
deliver."
The shake-up is the latest of a string of similar moves
among European banks. Barclays, Credit Suisse
and UBS have all gained new leaders since the
financial crisis hit.
Gerhard Schick, the spokesman for financial matters for
Germany's Green party said it finally gave Deutsche Bank a
chance for a fresh start.
"The current bosses were tied too closely to the problems
for them to represent a change of corporate culture. This new
start should have been done when (former CEO) Josef Ackermann
left," he said.
"The decisions back then have led to a couple of lost years
for the bank. The new management needs to clean up, particularly
in investment banking."
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze, Andreas Kroener,
Alexander Huebner and Jonathan Gould in Frankfurt, Michael
Nienhaber in Berlin and Steve Slater in London; editing by
Philippa Fletcher, David Evans and Frances Kerry)