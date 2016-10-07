版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 7日 星期五 17:34 BJT

BDI, Finance Ministry decline comment on report companies mulling Deutsche stake

BERLIN Oct 7 Germany's BDI business association and the finance ministry have no comment on a report that top German companies are mulling an equity stake in Deutsche Bank , spokespeople said on Friday.

In a source-based report, German newspaper Handelsblatt said that under an emergency plan several German blue-chip companies are ready to offer a capital injection if needed to shore up Germany's largest lender. (Reporting by Rene Wagner and Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐