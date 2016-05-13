INSIGHT-For Deutsche Bank's Cryan, profit can wait

* CEO Cryan launches 'glasnost' of transparency
* Litigation weighs as profits dry up
* ECB worried, Berlin would be willing to help
By Arno Schuetze, Edward Taylor and John O'Donnell
FRANKFURT, May 13 Almost one year into his
tenure as Deutsche Bank's chief executive, John Cryan says he
has ushered in a new culture of openness, rooted out bad
behaviour and set about untangling the bank's technology.
Profit, says the 55-year-old Briton, can wait.
"If we had wanted to be profitable this year, then it's a
done deal. We can stop investing in IT. We can put off
litigation," he said, in reference to lawsuits against the bank.
Cryan, earlier at Switzerland's UBS, has been tasked with
cleaning up a business which in three years declined from a
potent force on Wall Street to posting a record loss in 2015. It
share price has fallen 35 percent so far this year.
While its neighbour on New York's Park Avenue, JP Morgan,
made a record profit of more than $24 billion last year,
Deutsche lodged a loss of $7.7 billion.
One of the main reasons for Deutsche's woes is a litigation
bill since 2012 that has already hit 12.6 billion euros.
Claims filed by individuals, companies and regulators
against Deutsche, outlined in the bank's 2015 annual report,
relate to misselling of subprime loans and manipulation of
foreign exchange rates or gold and silver prices.
Other law suits are for the rigging of borrowing benchmarks
Libor and Euribor, used to set the price of mortgages and
derivatives. Deutsche paid more than $3 billion in fines after
regulators' probes into manipulation of such interbank rates.
Cryan has said he hopes to put many of the bank's legal
issues behind it this year.
But his clean-up has exposed weaknesses that he believes
need to be dealt with before the bank rebuilds its bottom line.
Deutsche, for example, had a messy and outdated computer
system that used 4,400 different software applications - since
pared back to 3,900 by getting rid of duplicates.
"We could kick the can down the road but won't do it," Cryan
said in conversation at Deutsche's offices in Frankfurt.
He faces a difficult challenge. Interviews with one dozen
present and former Deutsche staff and managers describe an
organisation still dominated by fiefdoms and bureaucracy.
The European Central Bank, which supervises Deutsche, is
concerned about such fiefdoms as well as the group's financial
prospects and is urging an acceleration of Cryan's clean-up,
according to one person with knowledge of the matter.
The ECB declined to comment, while Deutsche rejects any
doubts over its financial health, which Cryan described as "rock
solid" in an email to staff in February.
Some investors are alarmed by the bank's falling returns.
Lenders now believe Deutsche's subordinated debt is riskier
than almost all European rivals.
"The big question is ... how deep is the collapse in
income," said Helmut Hipper of Union Investment, a shareholder.
'BUMPY RIDE'
Cryan guided UBS through the debt crisis as finance chief.
Unlike UBS, however, which shifted its focus from investment
banking to private banking, Deutsche has no such alternative to
fall back on.
Some of the bank's employees criticised Deutsche for being
bureaucratic and disjointed. They traced some problems back to
Deutsche's drive to take on Wall Street in the 2000s.
Managers had created their own fiefdoms, one senior trader
said, adding that Cryan was limited in what he could do because
the inefficiencies were profound. Ross Taylor, a managing
director at the bank between 1999 and 2004, said Deutsche was
characterised by rivalries during his time there.
"If you came up with ideas that made money, it was passed on
... and you ended up competing with people five metres from you
for the same trades," he said.
Cryan, through his changes, wants to address such
complaints. He is engaging with customers and staff. When he
spoke with Reuters he was just returned from a trip to
Singapore, China and California. He meets at least one client
every day and on some, more than a dozen.
He is scaling back risk-taking, reducing Deutsche's
outstanding derivative positions from 52 trillion euros to less
than 42 trillion.
But the bank's global markets division, its biggest revenue
generator, is still trying to find its feet in a world where
traders have shifted to dealing in low margin products.
Cryan wants to trim risky long-life securities. Equally
unpopular with Cryan are the 'plain vanilla' products that bet
on the value of a currency in, say, five years, because they
earn little profit. He prefers securities of medium complexity.
Corporate finance in the United States and Germany, in his
eyes, hold promise, as does equity trading. Trading in London,
on the other hand, faces cuts.
"Deutsche is trying to pull many levers at once," said Peter
Nerby of rating agency Moody's.
"Their capital and liquidity position remains quite solid
but Deutsche has a profitability problem. They are going in the
right direction but it's going to be a bumpy ride."
Deutsche has an important ally in the German government.
Earlier this year, when Deutsche's stock price dived, finance
minister Wolfgang Schaeuble took the unusual step of giving
public support.
A German official close to chancellor Angela Merkel said
Berlin would stand by the bank although there is no indication
that any financial support for Deutsche would be necessary.
BITTEN SANDWICHES
A United States Senate investigation found Deutsche had
placed a $128 billion bet on subprime-linked securities in 2007
despite one of its traders warning they were "crap". Some
investors question whether real change at Deutsche is possible.
"It was one of the more toxic environments I have ever
worked in," said Taylor, the former head of U.S. illiquid credit
trading, recalling one manager who "used to walk down the
trading aisles and eat people's lunch while they weren't
looking".
"You would hide trades, say the profit was from something
else, manipulate pricing to disguise where it came from, all so
you didn't have to give up the idea to the boss," Taylor said.
Deutsche declined to comment.
Cryan has taken a tough approach to bad behaviour. His
influence has already been noticed by staff. Arrogance and
disrespectful behaviour had become barriers to promotion, said
one employee.
"We changed the people," said Cryan. "We changed the
incentives. We summarily dismissed people who did something
wrong and told people about it. There was a glasnost at the
bank."
Perhaps more than cleaning up old problems, Cryan's biggest
task may be in ending uncertainty over the bank's future course,
such as in the paring back of branches in Germany.
"Uncertainty is destabilizing, it's not morale-boosting,"
Cryan said, in remarks on Germany that could hold true across
the group. "I have promised that we will have clarity as soon as
possible."
(Additional reporting by Andreas Kroener in Frankfurt, Anjuli
Davies and Helene Durand in London, Olivia Oran in New York,
Paul Taylor in Brussels, Noah Barkin in Berlin and Katya
Golubkova in Moscow; Writing and additional reporting by John
O'Donnell; editing by Rachel Armstrong and Janet McBride)