Deutsche Bank's new CEO unlikely to force major strategy shift -source

FRANKFURT, June 7 Deutsche Bank's new
co-Chief Executive John Cryan is unlikely to make significant
strategy changes and stick to plans developed under the current
leaders Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, a senior bank source
told Reuters on Sunday.
The new strategy blueprint being worked on by Fitschen and
Jain "clearly has Cryan's support," the source said. "The
strategy will not be reformulated but there's obviously room to
shape the details of the strategy," the source said.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman referred to the company's
statement on Sunday where supervisory board chairman Paul
Achleitner said, "John is not only a seasoned banker with
extensive experience in financial matters but also espouses the
professional and personal values required to advance Deutsche
Bank and Strategy 2020."
In the same statement, John Cryan, Chief Executive
Officer-designate of Deutsche Bank, said,"It is a profound
honour for me to have been named Chief Executive Officer of
Deutsche Bank. I believe that Deutsche Bank is a special
institution. Our future will be defined by how well we deliver
on strategy, impress clients and reduce complexity. I look
forward to beginning this work on July 1."
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Thomas Atkins; Writing
by Edward Taylor)