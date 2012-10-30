Deutsche Bank profit seen higher on bond trading

FRANKFURT Oct 30 Deutsche Bank is
expected to report higher third-quarter profit on Tuesday and
avoid more job cuts, benefiting from the recovery in bond
trading that helped lift earnings of some U.S. and Japanese
peers.
Trading in debt-related products is one of biggest profit
drivers at Germany's largest bank, which is already cutting 15
percent of its investment banking workforce.
Fixed-income markets got a boost from European Central Bank
president Mario Draghi's promise in August to do "whatever it
takes" to save the euro.
By contrast, Swiss rivals Credit Suisse and UBS
are redoubling efforts to slash costs and jobs, as the
euro zone debt crisis and tighter regulations force banks to
rethink their business models.
Deutsche Bank may benefit as Swiss competitors retrench,
analysts said.
"Leading players Barclays, JP Morgan and Deutsche
Bank will probably take market share as others exit key areas of
investment banking. It's very much separating the wheat from the
chaff," Mediobanca analyst Chris Wheeler said.
Year-to-date, Deutsche Bank is in second place globally
among the bookrunners for global debt, behind J.P. Morgan,
Thomson Reuters data released on Oct. 25 shows.
UBS is expected to announce up to 10,000 job cuts as it
takes the knife to its investment banking operations,
particularly in volume businesses such as fixed-income where it
lacks scale. It reports quarterly results on Tuesday.
In late September, Deutsche Bank's Jain told investors the
bank had seen a "very solid" performance in the third quarter.
Deutsche Bank is expected to report third-quarter pretax
profit rose 13 percent to 1.06 billion euros ($1.37 billion),
the average of nine estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and
brokerages showed.
Improvements in fixed-income markets have already
underpinned earnings at Japanese rival Nomura, and helped Morgan
Stanley beat estimates.
In July, Deutsche said it would cut 1,900 jobs and last
month signalled that job losses may exceed this number.
After announcing 3,500 job cuts Credit Suisse last
week said job further losses would be inevitable.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Erica Billingham)