2011年 12月 21日

Privatizations could help Europe-Deutsche Bank CEO

FRANKFURT Dec 20 Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said on Tuesday privatizations could help improve the fiscal situation of Germany and other European countries.

He said that Germany's success in the future is strongly linked with a united Europe, noting that talk about Europe's collapse is premature.

