版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 15日 星期三 11:00 BJT

Deutsche suspends trader suspected of forex rigging -paper

FRANKFURT Jan 15 Deutsche Bank has suspended at least one currency trader on suspicion of manipulating benchmark forex rates, a German paper reported.

German daily Die Welt, citing people familiar with the investigations, said the trader worked in New York and traded Argentine pesos.

According to sources at the bank, emails were found that led to suspicion that rates had possibly been manipulated, the paper said in a story published in its Wednesday edition. There are indications there may be further cases of possible manipulation, Die Welt added.

Deutsche Bank said it would not comment on individuals. In a statement, it said it was cooperating with investigations and would take disciplinary measures with regard to individuals if merited.

Last year, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority began a formal investigation into possible manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day global FX market. The U.S. Justice Department is also engaged in an active investigation of possible manipulation of the market, the world's largest.

Benchmark foreign exchange rates, often referred to as fixes, are a cornerstone of global financial markets, used to price trillions of dollars worth of investments and deals and relied upon by companies, investors and central banks.

Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, UBS, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland have all said they were cooperating with regulators scrutinizing the market. Citigroup, RBS, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered have put currency traders on leave.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐