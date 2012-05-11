Deutsche Bank, Guggenheim trim asset sale talks

FRANKFURT May 11 Deutsche Bank and
Guggenheim Partners have narrowed the scope of their talks on
the sale of a chunk of Deutsche's asset management business to
just one unit, Deutsche Bank said on Friday.
Deutsche and Guggenheim have been in exclusive talks since
late February on a range of asset management businesses but
Germany's biggest lender on Friday said negotiations would now
focus solely on the possible sale of RREEF, Deutsche's global
alternative asset management business.
"The bank and Guggenheim Partners mutually agreed to end
exclusive negotiations about a potential sale of DWS Americas,
the mutual fund business in the Americas; DB Advisors, the
global institutional asset management business; and Deutsche
Insurance Asset Management, the global insurance asset
management business," Deutsche said in a statement.
Deutsche would continue to evaluate these businesses and was
committed to maintaining the stability of its investment teams
and client service in the meantime, it said.