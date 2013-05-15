Deutsche Bank names head of wealth in Americas

May 15 Deutsche Bank AG said on
Wednesday it has named Jerry Miller to run the German bank's
asset and wealth management business in the Americas.
Miller, a former Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch
veteran, will be based in New York and report to Michele
Faissola, head of asset and wealth management at Deutsche Bank.
In his new role, Miller will also chair the division's America's
Executive Committee.
At Morgan Stanley, Miller led the Central Division of the
company's Global Wealth Management business. Prior to that, he
spent more than two decades at Merrill Lynch, the brokerage now
owned by Bank of America Corp, eventually joining the
senior leadership team at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers.
Miller was most recently a senior adviser at Lightyear
Capital LLC, a private equity firm, where he was responsible for
the acquisition of financial services companies, with a focus on
investment management and wealth management firms.
Deutsche Asset and Wealth Management manages a portfolio of
nearly $400 billion in invested assets for clients in North
America and Latin America.