Deutsche Bank fails to end 4 U.S. lawsuits over soured mortgages

NEW YORK, March 20 Deutsche Bank AG
has failed to win the dismissal of four U.S. lawsuits seeking to
force it to pay damages or buy back troubled home loans it had
packaged into residential mortgage-backed securities prior to
the 2008 financial crisis.
The cases concern securitization trusts backed by roughly
$2.9 billion of home loans, and are among six lawsuits in New
York accusing the German bank's DB Structured Products Inc unit
of reneging on its contractual duties to address problem loans,
court papers show.
In a 35-page decision, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in
Manhattan on Thursday said HSBC USA NA, acting as trustee for
the four trusts, was entitled to pursue damages claims, and to
determine the extent to which Deutsche Bank knew of problems in
the underlying loans at the time of the securitizations.
Many lawsuits accusing banks that packaged mortgages into
securities prior to the 2008 crisis of concealing loan defects
or deceiving investors about how the loans were underwritten,
resulting in losses when market conditions deteriorated.
HSBC, a unit of HSBC Holdings Plc had accused
Deutsche Bank of dumping a "massive number" of home loans into
the four trusts that it knew breached its representations and
warranties, and ignoring its contractual duty to buy back, fix
or substitute for the bad loans.
Deutsche Bank countered that buybacks were the only remedy,
and that HSBC failed to identify which loans were covered.
It also said HSBC was suing merely at the behest of Amherst
Advisory & Management LLC, a "distressed debt" specialist that
bought the securities at deep discounts in order to pursue the
claims for breaches of representations and warranties. Amherst
is not a party to the lawsuit.
In her decision, Nathan said it was premature to dismiss
HSBC's damages claims, saying that several courts allowed
damages when loan buybacks proved impossible, even if such
buybacks were the "sole" contractual remedy available.
She also said HSBC was entitled to discovery to determine
how early Deutsche Bank might have been aware of problems and
become obligated to address them.
The judge dismissed as unnecessary an HSBC request that
Deutsche Bank cover its litigation costs, saying HSBC may seek
reimbursement "as part of the coercive remedy it is pursuing
under its breach of contract claims."
Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Renee Calabro and HSBC spokeswoman
Juanita Gutierrez both declined to comment. Lawyers for the
banks did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The cases, all in the U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, are: ACE Securities Corp Home Equity Loan Trust,
Series 2007-HE3, by HSBA Bank USA NA as Trustee v. DB Structured
Products Inc, No. 13-1869; Series 2007-WM2, No. 13-2053; Series
2007-HE4, No. 13-2828; and Series 2007-HE5, No. 13-3687.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)