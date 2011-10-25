UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank Q3 beats on retail, asset management

* Weak investment bank offset by retail, asset management
* Q3 net profit 777 mln eur vs 342 mln poll
* Deutsche Bank core Tier 1 ratio 10.1 pct
* Q3 loss provisions 463 mln eur vs 362 mln yr earlier
* Shares indicated 0.2 pct higher vs DAX down 0.6 pct
FRANKFURT, Oct 25 Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE)
third-quarter pretax profit beat analyst expectations as retail
banking and asset management helped offset investment banking
profits stunted as the euro zone crisis hurt client activity.
Weaker market activity forced Germany's flagship lender to
drop ambitious full-year targets earlier this month and announce
500 job cuts. It did not provide a fresh outlook on Tuesday.
The Frankfurt-based bank said its third-quarter pretax
profit came to 942 million euros ($1.3 billion). A Reuters poll
had forecast a figure of 572 million euros, compared with a
year-earlier loss of 1.05 billion euros.
"Overall, the numbers look ok and I cannot see a fly in the
ointment so far," a Frankfurt-based trader said.
"Something that may disappoint, however, is the fact that
they haven't given an outlook."
In late July, the Frankfurt-based bank had said reaching its
10 billion euros pretax profit target for 2011 depended on
"swift and sustained" resolution of the European sovereign debt
crisis and a return to a significantly improved operating
environment in the second half of 2011.
Pretax profit from the corporate and investment bank came to
329 million euros, down from 1.3 billion euros in the
year-earlier period as trust services, trade finance and cash
management only partially offset a 34 percent slump in sales and
trading.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a graphic on Europe's banks, including a capital
calculator, click on: link.reuters.com/qux33s
Euro debt crisis graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The lender said results at the Corporate Banking &
Securities (CB&S) division were hit by operating costs relating
to an indirect tax position in the third quarter.
Third-quarter revenues from fixed income, currencies and
commodities (FICC) fell 49 percent on average from the second
quarter across JPMorgan , Citi , Bank of America
, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley , after
stripping out accounting gains.
Deutsche Bank had a total 4.79 billion euros worth of
exposure to the sovereign debt of Greece, Italy, Spain, Ireland
and Portugal at the end of the third quarter, the bank said.
Exposure to Greece alone was 881 million euros.
It emerged earlier this week that the European Central Bank
doubled purchases of sovereign bonds to prevent a disorderly
Greek default.
($1 = 0.720 Euros)
(Reporting By Edward Taylor; Additional reporting by Daniela
Pegna)