UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank Q3 beats on retail, asset management

* Weak investment bank offset by retail, asset management

* Q3 net profit 777 mln eur vs 342 mln poll

* Deutsche Bank core Tier 1 ratio 10.1 pct

* Q3 loss provisions 463 mln eur vs 362 mln yr earlier

* Shares indicated 0.2 pct higher vs DAX down 0.6 pct

FRANKFURT, Oct 25 Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) third-quarter pretax profit beat analyst expectations as retail banking and asset management helped offset investment banking profits stunted as the euro zone crisis hurt client activity.

Weaker market activity forced Germany's flagship lender to drop ambitious full-year targets earlier this month and announce 500 job cuts. It did not provide a fresh outlook on Tuesday.

The Frankfurt-based bank said its third-quarter pretax profit came to 942 million euros ($1.3 billion). A Reuters poll had forecast a figure of 572 million euros, compared with a year-earlier loss of 1.05 billion euros.

"Overall, the numbers look ok and I cannot see a fly in the ointment so far," a Frankfurt-based trader said.

"Something that may disappoint, however, is the fact that they haven't given an outlook."

In late July, the Frankfurt-based bank had said reaching its 10 billion euros pretax profit target for 2011 depended on "swift and sustained" resolution of the European sovereign debt crisis and a return to a significantly improved operating environment in the second half of 2011.

Pretax profit from the corporate and investment bank came to 329 million euros, down from 1.3 billion euros in the year-earlier period as trust services, trade finance and cash management only partially offset a 34 percent slump in sales and trading. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a graphic on Europe's banks, including a capital calculator, click on: link.reuters.com/qux33s

Euro debt crisis graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The lender said results at the Corporate Banking & Securities (CB&S) division were hit by operating costs relating to an indirect tax position in the third quarter.

Third-quarter revenues from fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC) fell 49 percent on average from the second quarter across JPMorgan , Citi , Bank of America , Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley , after stripping out accounting gains.

Deutsche Bank had a total 4.79 billion euros worth of exposure to the sovereign debt of Greece, Italy, Spain, Ireland and Portugal at the end of the third quarter, the bank said. Exposure to Greece alone was 881 million euros.

It emerged earlier this week that the European Central Bank doubled purchases of sovereign bonds to prevent a disorderly Greek default. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Additional reporting by Daniela Pegna)