DEALTALK-No stampede likely in Deutsche sell-off

FRANKFURT Nov 23 Deutsche Bank's surprise decision to offload large chunks of its asset management business could be a hard sell into a crowded field.

The tidying-up of units with poor profitability could dispel concerns Chief Executive Josef Ackermann might be a lame duck until he hands over to co-helmsmen Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain next June.

But the parts up for grabs may not fly off the shelf, particularly as Deutsche is holding on to the tastiest morsels, such as private wealth management and the DWS franchises in Germany, Europe and Asia.

"A sale won't earn the bank a fortune," Merck Finck analyst Konrad Becker said.

Germany's biggest lender is not under pressure to make a quick sale, unlike competitors such as Commerzbank, which is slashing assets to bolster its capital buffers as demanded by the European Union's banking watchdog.

Asset management, unlike investment banking, is not an intensive user of regulatory capital and Deutsche's business, now led by Kevin Parker, has already seen years of restructuring and job cuts, without yielding the desired results.

"It's really more about lightening the load," said one person close to Deutsche.

The division's pretax profit was 300 million euros ($405 million) in the first nine months of this year, accounting for only 5 percent of group profit.

"If you don't reach a critical mass in asset management, the cost pressure gets you," said a banker who asked not to be named, adding that Deutsche, faced with the choice of bulking up or slimming down, chose the latter.

Deutsche's review includes its institutional investor business, DB Advisors; its alternative asset business RREEF; an insurance asset management business; and its DWS Investments mutual fund business in the Americas.

Deutsche announced the review late on Monday. On Tuesday, the bank's shares were up 0.1 percent at 24.80 euros by 1539 GMT, outpacing a 1.1 percent decline in the the the STOXX Europe 600 banking index.

SHRINK TO GLORY

The units potentially for sale have combined assets under management of nearly 400 billion euros, and Becker estimated that if Deutsche managed to sell everything at the current prevailing price, it would garner 4 billion euros at the most.

But prices could be pressured by the flood of other assets expected to come to market in the near term.

Analysts at JP Morgan calculate that Europe's 24 biggest banks plan to sell around 1.4 trillion euros worth of risk-weighted assets, half of it by the end of next year.

Other banks are also wrestling with the choice of either selling their asset management units straight away, or making them more competitive, with a view to keeping them or selling them for a higher price later, said Ben Phillips, a Boston-based partner with Casey Quirk, a management consulting firm.

"This is one of the bigger decision banks will make in the coming year," Phillips said.

The uncertain financial environment is already weighing on possible buyers.

Italy's UniCredit pulled the sale of its asset management business Pioneer earlier this year, and Deutsche itself has been trying for months to sell private bank affiliate BHF.

Analysts said there is still scope for cherry-picking, with Deutsche's DWS asset management business in the United States seen as potentially of interest to bigger players, such as sector leader Blackrock Inc, for example.

Aberdeen Asset Management and JP Morgan may show interest in buying some assets, industry observers said.

Swiss asset manager GAM, with 106 billion Swiss francs ($116 billion) under management, said it is on the lookout for acquisitions and had mulled buying a chunk of Pioneer.

"It has to make strict sense, and the valuation must be appropriate," said GAM spokesman Thomas Schneckenburger.

However, a manager at a competitor fund business sounded a sceptical note on the Deutsche assets for sale.

"No one would take on such a big package, the integration effort would be enormous," said the manager, who declined to be named, adding that a flotation of the asset management activities could also be an option for Deutsche.

The review and eventual sale of the asset management businesses is expected to keep busy Deutsche's new co-chief executives, Germany head Fitschen and investment banking chief Jain, well after the departure of Ackermann at the end of May. ($1 = 0.7410 euros) ($1 = 0.9145 Swiss francs) (Additional reporting by Philipp Halstrick, Kathrin Jones, Martin de Sa'Pinto, Katharina Bart, Kirsti Knolle, Joseph A. Giannone; Editing by David Cowell)