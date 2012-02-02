UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank Q4 pretax wiped out by debt crisis

* Q4 pretax loss 351 mln euros vs poll avg profit 1.05 bln
* Recommends cash dividend of 0.75 euros per share
* Core Tier 1 ratio 9.5 pct at end of Q4
* Investment bank net revenues down 26 pct in Q4
* Shares down 5.2 percent in early Frankfurt trading
FRANKFURT, Feb 2 Deutsche Bank
posted a fourth-quarter pretax loss after investment banking
wilted amid the sovereign debt crisis, and as bad investments
and litigation charges spoiled Josef Ackermann's final earnings
presentation as chief executive.
Deutsche Bank's pretax loss of 351 million euros ($463
million) compared with a 707 million euro profit in the
year-earlier quarter and was well below the 1.05 billion euro
profit forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.
Deutsche Bank's Frankfurt-listed shares were down
5.2 percent in early trade at 0707 GMT.
A pretax profit of 392 million from asset and wealth
management and retail banking failed to offset a 422 million
euros pretax loss from the corporate banking and securities
division, the investment banking unit.
Revenue from trading debt products, traditionally Deutsche's
strongest source of earnings, was down 38 percent in the
quarter. The bank also set aside 380 million euros for
litigation in the corporate banking and securities division.
Writedowns from the corporate investments business, which
includes holdings in pharmaceuticals company Actavis,
Cosmopolitan casinos and wealth manager BHF bank, amounted to
722 million euros.