German prosecutors widen inquiry into Deutsche Bank

By Jörn Poltz
MUNICH, Nov 6 German prosecutors have widened an
investigation of Deutsche Bank's co-chief executive
Juergen Fitschen to include the bank itself, deepening legal
problems as it tries to transform its culture after the
financial crisis.
The Munich public prosecutor named Fitschen earlier this
week as a suspect in an investigation into whether he offered
misleading evidence about a decade-old dispute over the collapse
of the Kirch media empire.
A spokesman for the prosecutor said on Wednesday that if the
investigation led to Fitschen going on trial, then so could his
bank. "Should this result in an indictment and the opening of
court proceedings, then Deutsche Bank itself would be sitting in
the dock," the spokesman said.
"If we have sufficient grounds to suspect that a
representative of a company can be prosecuted, then there is the
possibility to fine the company itself," he added.
Media tycoon Leo Kirch had claimed that, in 2002,
then-Deutsche Chief Executive Rolf Breuer brought about his
German media group's downfall by questioning its
creditworthiness in a television interview. The bank and its
officers denied that.
Kirch has since died but his heirs have bought a civil suit
against the bank. Prosecutors are now investigating whether
Fitschen gave misleading evidence in the case - making this the
second inquiry to be launched into the co-CEO in as many years.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bank repeated that the bank was
"absolutely confident" that the Kirch investigation would prove
unfounded and declined to comment further.
The latest investigation is one of a number of legal
problems that are threatening to stall Deutsche's efforts to
pull out of excessively risky businesses and change its
corporate culture after the scandals and fines that followed the
financial crisis of 2008.
It also marks a setback for Fitschen, 65, who rose to the
top of the bank in 2012 as a counterweight representing
Germany's traditionally conservative banking values to his
fellow co-CEO, Indian-born Anshu Jain, who drives Deutsche's
money-spinning investment bank.
"If charges are brought, Mr. Fitschen will need to draw the
consequences because he would no longer be credible as the
person meant to represent the cultural transformation," said
Klaus Nieding, head of German small-shareholders lobby DSV.
Deutsche Bank board member Stephan Leithner, however, tried
to play down his concern about the case. "In general, I sleep
very well," he told reporters.
OLD SCHOOL
Fitschen is meant to represent a traditional face to
domestic clients as someone steeped in Germany's "Mittelstand",
the small- and medium-sized businesses that form the backbone of
Europe's largest economy.
But the inquiry into possible attempted fraud, a criminal
offence that carries a maximum five-year prison sentence, casts
a shadow over Fitschen and has led one investor to suggest that
a change in the Fitschen-Jain leadership may be needed.
"The leadership pair have made pretty good progress in the
restructuring of the bank but it is very regrettable that the
successes are getting overshadowed increasingly by court cases
and charges," the top-five shareholder said, requesting
anonymity.
Germany's flagship lender is already burdened by other
regulatory inquiries, including one into whether its traders
helped to rig Libor reference interest rates. It booked 1.2
billion euros ($1.6 billion) in legal costs in the third quarter
of 2013 alone, wiping out profit for that period and taking
total legal provisions to 4.1 billion euros.
European Union antitrust regulators are set to fine six
global banks including Deutsche after an investigation into the
rigging of benchmark euro zone interest rates, a person familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday. Deutsche declined to
comment.
Fitschen is also among 25 employees being investigated on
suspicion of tax evasion, money laundering and obstruction of
justice over trading in carbon emission permits.
The Frankfurt prosecutor said the tax inquiry is running at
full speed but is unlikely to finish before the year-end. "It is
not possible to estimate when the investigation may reach a
conclusion," a spokesman for the prosecutor said.
A spokesman for Deutsche Bank said that Fitschen declined to
comment personally on the Kirch probe.