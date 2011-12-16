UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank starts asset manager sale -sources

* Assets have price tag of 2-3 billion euros - sources
* Analysts say see 3 billion euros or more as realistic
* Information sent to more than 30 potential bidders -
sources
* Non-binding offers expected in January/February - sources
* Deutsche Bank shares flat
By Philipp Halstrick
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 16 Deutsche Bank AG
hopes the sale of a big chunk of its global asset
management business will raise between 2 ($2.6 billion) and 3
billion euros, two sources close to the process said, as it
quits an area in which it lacks scale to compete.
Germany's biggest lender sent information on the assets up
for sale to more than 30 potential buyers that have signalled
interest, including banks and asset managers, the financial
sources said on Friday, adding that non-binding offers were
expected in January or February.
Equinet analyst Philipp Haessler said in a note that a price
of 2 billion euros would appear somewhat low but that "clearly,
in the current market environment, no record prices will be paid
for bank businesses".
The units up for sale have roughly 400 billion euros in
assets under management, the sources said, adding that Deutsche
would prefer to sell all of the assets to a single buyer but was
ready to consider divestments to separate bidders if that would
fetch a higher price.
Deutsche Bank, whose shares were flat by 1010 GMT in line
with the STOXX Europe 600 banking index, declined to
comment.
The expected price tag for the operations is in the lower
half of the 2 billion to 4 billion euros range that analysts had
calculated when Deutsche announced in November it was
considering a sale.
However, Kepler Equities analyst Dirk Becker said he
expected a lot of interest because asset management is an area
where scale is decisive if costs can be contained.
Becker said it was realistic to expect Deutsche would
collect at least 3 billion euros from the sale given that
interest and would fillet the businesses to different buyers if
needed to spur proceeds.
"Deutsche Bank will sell to the highest bidder, no matter
what," Becker said.
TRICKY VALUATION
The decision to sell follows a strategic review of the
business prompted by changing conditions in the industry,
including regulatory reforms.
The review covered Deutsche's institutional investor
business, DB Advisors; its alternative asset business RREEF; an
insurance asset management business; and its DWS Investments
mutual fund business in the Americas.
Excluded from the review were private wealth management and
Deutsche's DWS franchises in Germany, Europe and Asia, which are
the most profitable parts of the bank's asset management
segment.
Large independent listed fund managers are trading at
between 1 and 2 percent of assets, according to calculations
based on Thomson Reuters data, with Schroders valued at
around 1.8 percent of assets, Aberdeen at 1.3 percent
and Henderson at about 1.7 percent.
A London-based equities analyst specialising in investment
management companies, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said
valuing Deutsche would be tricky given how few recent deals in
the sector have completed in the last 12 months.
Henderson's buyout of troubled rival Gartmore at the start
of the year amounted to around 2 percent of assets.
BNY Mellon, Blackrock, JP Morgan,
Goldman among interested parties receiving information on
the assets, the sources close to the sales process told Reuters.
Separately, the Financial Times on Friday cited people
familiar with the matter as saying as many as 50 parties have
registered an interest, including U.S. bank Wells Fargo,
Royal Bank of Canada and Ameriprise Financial.