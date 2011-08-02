FACTBOX-Deutsche Bank probes, litigation

Aug 2 - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) has been sued for
damages by the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of
America as part of a wider backlash against aggressive sales
tactics used at the height of the financial crisis.
The association said it would seek compensatory and
punitive damages from Deutsche Bank for its role in selling
residential mortgage-backed securities. [ID:nN1E7710GG]
Italian market regulator Consob is meanwhile seeking
information from Deutsche Bank on the sale of Italian
government bond holdings, the country's economy ministry said
on Tuesday.
Here are details of some previous incidents when the bank
has come under official scrutiny:
* July 14, 2011 - European financial group Dexia SA
(DEXI.BR) sued Deutsche Bank for losses on $1 billion of bonds
that it bought from the German lender, which it accused of
simultaneously betting against home loans backing the
securities. [ID:nN1E76D0MW]
* July 11 - Deutsche asked a Manhattan judge to dismiss a
U.S. government lawsuit accusing it of fraud for repeatedly
lying about the quality of mortgages it handled under a federal
program. [ID:nN1E76A1P0]
* May 19 - Deutsche Chief Executive Officer Josef Ackermann
and Chairman Clemens Boersig appeared in a Munich court to
testify in one of the lawsuits brought against the bank by
fallen German media mogul Leo Kirch. [ID:nLDE74I1EL]
* May 5 - Ackermann said U.S. lawsuits against the German
lender were without foundation but said it was taking legal
issues "extremely seriously." [ID:nWEA9087]
* May 3 - The United States on Tuesday sued Deutsche,
accusing the lender and its MortgageIT Inc unit of lying so it
could be included in a federal program to select mortgages to
be insured by the government. [ID:nN03297824]
* April 29 - The European Commission said it was probing
whether 16 major investment banks, including Deutsche Bank,
colluded in operations in the credit defaults swaps market,
which was already under scrutiny by U.S. authorities.
[ID:nLDE73S0V4]
* April 15 - Deutsche said two of its traders were arrested
in a Hong Kong bribery probe. The two were placed on leave by
the bank. [ID:nLDE73E0NH]
* April 13 - A U.S. Senate report on the financial crisis
criticized banks including Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc (GS.N) for contributing to the "mortgage mess,"
referring to the contamination of the financial system with
toxic mortgages. [ID:nN13275638]
* March - Germany's top appeals court ruled against
Deutsche Bank in a 540,000 euro damages claim over interest
rate swaps. The court said the bank had consciously tailored
the risk profile of the product "to the detriment of the
investor." [ID:nLDE7161BB]
* February - South Korean regulators imposed a six-month
trading suspension on Deutsche Bank's local brokerage unit
after ruling the bank had manipulated the stock market.
[ID:nTOE71L035]
* 2010 - A 16.7 trillion yen mistrade by Deutsche Bank
roiled Japanese markets, prompting Japan's Osaka Securities
Exchange 8697.OS to review its monitoring system.
[ID:nLDE6510DP]
