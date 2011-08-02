FACTBOX-Deutsche Bank probes, litigation

Aug 2 - Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) has been sued for damages by the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America as part of a wider backlash against aggressive sales tactics used at the height of the financial crisis.

The association said it would seek compensatory and punitive damages from Deutsche Bank for its role in selling residential mortgage-backed securities. [ID:nN1E7710GG]

Italian market regulator Consob is meanwhile seeking information from Deutsche Bank on the sale of Italian government bond holdings, the country's economy ministry said on Tuesday.

Here are details of some previous incidents when the bank has come under official scrutiny:

* July 14, 2011 - European financial group Dexia SA (DEXI.BR) sued Deutsche Bank for losses on $1 billion of bonds that it bought from the German lender, which it accused of simultaneously betting against home loans backing the securities. [ID:nN1E76D0MW]

* July 11 - Deutsche asked a Manhattan judge to dismiss a U.S. government lawsuit accusing it of fraud for repeatedly lying about the quality of mortgages it handled under a federal program. [ID:nN1E76A1P0]

* May 19 - Deutsche Chief Executive Officer Josef Ackermann and Chairman Clemens Boersig appeared in a Munich court to testify in one of the lawsuits brought against the bank by fallen German media mogul Leo Kirch. [ID:nLDE74I1EL]

* May 5 - Ackermann said U.S. lawsuits against the German lender were without foundation but said it was taking legal issues "extremely seriously." [ID:nWEA9087]

* May 3 - The United States on Tuesday sued Deutsche, accusing the lender and its MortgageIT Inc unit of lying so it could be included in a federal program to select mortgages to be insured by the government. [ID:nN03297824]

* April 29 - The European Commission said it was probing whether 16 major investment banks, including Deutsche Bank, colluded in operations in the credit defaults swaps market, which was already under scrutiny by U.S. authorities. [ID:nLDE73S0V4]

* April 15 - Deutsche said two of its traders were arrested in a Hong Kong bribery probe. The two were placed on leave by the bank. [ID:nLDE73E0NH]

* April 13 - A U.S. Senate report on the financial crisis criticized banks including Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) for contributing to the "mortgage mess," referring to the contamination of the financial system with toxic mortgages. [ID:nN13275638]

* March - Germany's top appeals court ruled against Deutsche Bank in a 540,000 euro damages claim over interest rate swaps. The court said the bank had consciously tailored the risk profile of the product "to the detriment of the investor." [ID:nLDE7161BB]

* February - South Korean regulators imposed a six-month trading suspension on Deutsche Bank's local brokerage unit after ruling the bank had manipulated the stock market. [ID:nTOE71L035]

* 2010 - A 16.7 trillion yen mistrade by Deutsche Bank roiled Japanese markets, prompting Japan's Osaka Securities Exchange 8697.OS to review its monitoring system. [ID:nLDE6510DP] (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Edward Taylor and Michelle Martin)