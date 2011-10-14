UPDATE 1-Deutsche CEO: Europe needs more than capital-CNBC

Oct 14 Forcing European banks to raise fresh capital will not solve larger systemic problems with sovereign debt in the euro zone, the chief executive of Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE)L said on Friday.

In an interview on CNBC, Josef Ackermann said his bank was well-capitalized and had no need to raise fresh funds.

Sources told Reuters on Thursday that under certain stress-testing scenarios, Deutsche could need up to 9 billion euros ($12.51 billion) in extra capital. [ID:nWEA7686]

Goldman Sachs said on Friday that as many as 50 European banks could fail those stress tests, prompting capital shortfalls of 139 billion euros. But Ackermann told CNBC that simply forcing banks to raise new money was not the answer.

"Sovereign risk has to be made risk-free again," he said.

Ackermann said, as he has in past, that Greek debt needed to be restructured and that other euro zone countries like Ireland and Portugal needed to be supported in their own deficit-reduction efforts. (1 euro = $1.39) (Reporting by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Ted Kerr)