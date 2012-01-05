Deutsche hires ex Merrill banker to boost corp finance business

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SINGAPORE Jan 5 Deutsche Bank has hired three former Bank of America Merrill Lynch bankers to boost its corporate finance business in Indonesia, the bank said on Thursday.
Deutsche hired Indira Citrarini to become the head of corporate finance for Indonesia along with Siantoro Goeyardi and Kusnadi Pradinata who join as director and vice president respectively.
The bank said the appointments are effective immediately.
The appointments come as foreign banks are boosting their presence in Southeast Asia's largest economy to tap into the strong economic growth outlook as weakness in the United States and Europe hurts business.
Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.