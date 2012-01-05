Deutsche hires ex Merrill banker to boost corp finance business

SINGAPORE Jan 5 Deutsche Bank has hired three former Bank of America Merrill Lynch bankers to boost its corporate finance business in Indonesia, the bank said on Thursday.

Deutsche hired Indira Citrarini to become the head of corporate finance for Indonesia along with Siantoro Goeyardi and Kusnadi Pradinata who join as director and vice president respectively.

The bank said the appointments are effective immediately.

The appointments come as foreign banks are boosting their presence in Southeast Asia's largest economy to tap into the strong economic growth outlook as weakness in the United States and Europe hurts business.