Deutsche Bank launches first index to trade US core inflation

NEW YORK, Sept 4 Deutsche Bank said
on Tuesday that it has launched the first tradable index based
on U.S. core inflation, as expectations of further stimulus from
the Federal Reserve increase demand for inflation-protected
products.
Core inflation measures are closely watched by the Federal
Reserve and are seen as a better indicator of long-term
inflation than headline figures, as they remove volatile food
and energy moves, which can obscure real price increases.
Thus far most of the market has concentrated on headline
inflation as this is the reference rate for U.S.
Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities. These bonds pay returns
that are linked to headline CPI numbers.
"It makes sense to look at core inflation because it's a
better reflection of persistent underlying inflation, and
accordingly something the Fed focuses on," said Allan Levin,
head of inflation trading for North America at Deutsche Bank.
"Energy tends to be much more influenced by external factors
and it's extremely volatile, therefore headline inflation tends
to be volatile," he added.
Tepid growth and stubbornly high unemployment has increased
expectations that the Fed will launch additional stimulus in a
bid to boost growth and reduce the jobless rate.
As Fed attention focuses on employment, however, some also
see the risk of inflation jumping as more likely. Thus far,
inflation has stayed within the Fed target range of around 2
percent per annum.
Investors can pay or receive core inflation using swaps
based on the Deutsche Bank index, and pay or receive a fixed
rate in return.
The index implied core inflation of 1.6 percent over the
next year, as of August 16.