UPDATE 3-Deutsche Bank to cut 1000 more jobs - sources

FRANKFURT, July 19 Deutsche Bank aims
to cut almost a tenth of its investment banking staff, the
latest lender to respond to a slowdown in financial market
activity as the euro zone crisis saps client confidence, sources
familiar with the plans said.
The cull of around 1,000 jobs is an about-turn for Germany's
flagship lender which in April said it saw no need for layoffs
at its investment bank, one of the main profit drivers for the
whole company.
A slowdown in stocks and bonds trading and fewer company
takeovers in the three months to June has forced global
investment banks including Credit Suisse, Goldman
Sachs and UBS to slash staff.
Analysts and consultants predict that banks will cut more
jobs this year - perhaps another 5 percent of their workforces -
due to weak profits, even after thousands of layoffs in 2011.
Deutsche Bank's investment bank job losses will come in
addition to a cost-cutting programme announced in October, when
the bank said it would axe around 500 positions in corporate
banking and securities due to a "significant and unabated
slowdown in client activity."
At the end of the first quarter, the company employed 10,258
staff at its corporate banking and securities arm, which
includes sales and trading as well as the mergers and
acquisitions division.
Deutsche is expected to announce the latest job cuts at the
end of July, when it reports second-quarter earnings. The cuts
will fall mainly outside Germany, one of the sources said on
Thursday.
They are a reaction to a slowdown in capital markets
activity and are not part of a strategy update which co-chiefs
Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen plan to unveil in September, one
of the sources said.
The outlook for investment banking remains bleak.
A J.P. Morgan report in late May forecast a slowdown in
trading of fixed-income currency and commodities of up to 32
percent quarter-on-quarter.
Equities trading was expected to fall 14 percent, and credit
trading was seen dropping by 35 percent quarter-on-quarter, the
report said.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.