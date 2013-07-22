Deutsche Bank to trim balance sheet to meet new rules -sources

* Deutsche Bank plans to shrink cash pile, non-core assets
* Plans to cut balance sheet by 20 pct by end-2015 - FT
* Sees leverage ratio setting wrong incentive
* Shares up 1.4 percent at 1208 GMT
FRANKFURT, July 22 Deutsche Bank,
plans to shrink its balance sheet substantially over the next
two and a half years to comply with new rules to make banks more
crisis-resistant, sources familiar with the bank said on Monday.
Germany's biggest bank expects to give details of its plans
when it presents second-quarter results on Tuesday, one of the
sources said.
The Financial Times reported that Deutsche Bank plans to cut
its balance sheet by up to 20 percent to reach a minimum 3
percent leverage ratio by the end of 2015. The paper cited
people briefed on the plans.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
These plans follow the latest action by financial regulators
to ensure banks can cope with future problems themselves rather
than rely on the taxpayer-funded bailouts that followed the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
Regulators are currently focused on keeping bank risks in
check via banks' leverage ratio, which measures a bank's assets
(loans etc) against its shareholder equity without having to
rely on the bank's own assessment of how risky its assets are.
They want banks to have a leverage ratio of 3 percent by
2018, with mandatory reporting of the figure to start in 2015.
The exact way to calculate it is still under review.
One way a bank can comply is to cut its balance sheet.
Deutsche Bank's Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause told
German daily Boersen-Zeitung this month the bank aims to cut its
cash pile, decrease non-core assets and look at reducing other
activities.
"In the (financial) crisis, we have held a relatively large
liquidity buffer," Krause told the paper. "With the introduction
of a non risk-weighted leverage ratio an incentive is created to
reduce liquid assets in order to shrink the balance sheet. That
is exactly the wrong approach," he said.
Deutsche Bank's plans to trim its balance sheet will likely
not have a large impact on earnings, the sources familiar with
the bank said.
EARNINGS IMPACT?
Analysts took the opposite view.
Philipp Haessler from brokerage Equinet said speeding up
shrinking the balance sheet was probably a good idea but agreed
that earnings were unlikely to be spared.
"Reducing its 240 billion euro cash pile by half or so won't
hurt Deutsche Bank's profitability much. But reducing the (90
billion euro) non-core unit or trimming the loan book will of
course have a negative effect on earnings," he said.
Chris Wheeler analyst from Mediobanca said: "It seems the
'hunger march' the CEO said was over at the end of Q1 2013 in
terms of capital is now starting again in terms of leverage." He
said he wondered whether Germany's financial watchdog Bafin
would allow the bank to shed a big part of its liquidity pool.
"The regulator has no interest in balance sheet reductions
if this has negative implications for the real economy," Bafin's
head of banking supervision, Raimund Roeseler, said, adding that
currently it saw no signs of a credit crunch due to deleveraging
efforts of banks.
Deutsche Bank recently said its leverage ratio was 2.1
percent using European IFRS accounting rules and said it was 4.5
percent using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
The difference is due to the way derivatives on a bank's
books are measured.
Deutsche's estimated ratio of equity to assets is the
second-lowest of 18 banks ranked by Morgan Stanley analysts.
Thomas Hoenig, a top U.S. banking regulator last month
called Deutsche Bank "horribly undercapitalized."
Deutsche Bank had responded saying it regarded the leverage
ratio as a "misleading measure" when used on its own, and that
according to the global banking rules known as Basel III, it was
currently one of the best capitalised banks in the world,
following a 3-billion-euro cap hike three months ago.
Basel III compares a bank's shareholder equity to its
risk-weighted assets and lets banks use their own measurements
of how risky their loans and securities are.
The bank's shares rose 1.4 percent by 1208 GMT, making it
the second-biggest gainer in Germany's blue-chip index Dax,
which was flat.