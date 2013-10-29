Deutsche Bank says Libor could result in heavy financial penalty

FRANKFURT Oct 29 Deutsche Bank said
that probes by regulators into a possible manipulation of the
Libor benchmark interest rate could result in harsh fines.
"The investigations underway have the potential to result in
the imposition of significant financial penalties and other
consequences for the Bank," Germany's flagship lender said in
its third quarter report published on Tuesday.
Deutsche is cooperating with investigators and has also
conducted an internal inquiry, led by its legal department,
which resulted in the suspension of five Frankfurt-based traders
in February.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by David Cowell)