UPDATE 1-New York regulator Lawsky aims at Deutsche Bank over Libor - FT

NEW YORK, March 22 Benjamin Lawsky, New York
state's financial services regulator, has added himself to the
regulators investigating Deutsche Bank AG for
manipulation of the Libor benchmark borrowing rate, the
Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.
The New York Department of Financial Services' probe of the
German bank marks the first Libor investigation for the
regulator. Deutsche Bank is negotiating a settlement with the
U.S. Justice Department, the newspaper said.
"We continue to work with the authorities that are reviewing
interbank offered rates matters," said a spokesman for Deutsche
Bank, which has paid some 7 billion euros in fines and
settlements since 2012.
Lawsky's department regulates banks with charters in New
York as well as foreign banks with branches in the state. He is
not investigation other banks, which have already settled with
the government, the FT said.
In a little over two years, regulators have looked into more
than a dozen banks and brokerages over allegations they
manipulated benchmark interest rates such as Libor and Euribor,
which are used to price trillions of dollars of financial
products, ranging from derivatives to mortgages and credit card
loans.
