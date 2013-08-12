UPDATE 2-German watchdog readies Deutsche Bank Libor report-source

* Deutsche Bank to receive Libor report from Bank watchdog
-source
* BaFin to send Libor report as soon as this week -source
* Deutsche Bank says it is cooperating with authorities
FRANKFURT, Aug 12 German regulator BaFin has
completed its report of Deutsche Bank's role in
setting interbank lending rates and is set to submit a copy to
the country's flagship lender this week, a source familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
BaFin and other regulators are investigating more than a
dozen banks and brokerages over allegations they manipulated
benchmark interest rates such as Libor and Euribor, which are
used to underpin trillions of dollars of financial products from
derivatives to mortgages and credit card loans.
The bank watchdog is continuing aspects of its probe, but
has found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of members of
the management board, the source added. BaFin has the power to
force management board members to resign.
Nonetheless, further in-depth probes could still follow, the
source said, "In some cases we have to dig deeper and ask, were
some people really innocent?"
BaFin declined to comment.
Deutsche Bank on Monday said: "The Bank is cooperating in
the various regulatory investigations and conducting its own
ongoing review into the interbank offered rates matters."
The lender said that no current or former member of the
management board had any inappropriate involvement in the
interbank offered rates matters.
It added, however, that certain employees had taken action
on their own initiative that fell short of the bank's standards.
Deutsche has already dismissed or suspended seven employees
involved in setting benchmark rates.
Reuters reported in April that BaFin would intensify its
probe of the bank's role in setting interbank lending rates,
citing two sources familiar with BaFin's report.
As part of its probe BaFin had been focusing on
organisational issues. It has said that a key question was
whether banks reacted quickly enough once the Libor problems
became known, and whether they reached the right conclusions.
The BaFin report is expected to criticise "lax controls" at
Deutsche Bank, the source added.
BaFin is working with the Bundesbank and accountant Ernst &
Young on its probe, delving into suspected misconduct
by individual traders and their counterparts at other banks.
The German bank said it was cooperating with investigations
in the United States and Europe in connection with setting rates
between 2005 and 2011. Deutsche Bank's own internal
investigation is being led by its legal department with the
support of external counsel.
Deutsche has already made provisions for possible fines in
the Libor case, sources close to the lender have told Reuters,
while analysts see the likely exposure at less than 500 million
euros ($667.57 million).
Swiss bank UBS and Britain's Royal Bank of
Scotland have already paid a total of more than $2
billion to settle rate manipulation allegations.
Banks on the Libor panel are instructed to answer a
hypothetical question regarding their expected borrowing rates,
rather than submitting the actual market transactions.
As the credit crisis intensified between 2006 and 2008,
allegations started mounting that Libor no longer reflected the
real cost banks were expected to pay on the market. Authorities
have been examining whether traders tried to influence the rate
to profit on bets on the direction it would go.
Libor rates submitted by banks are compiled by Thomson
Reuters, parent company of Reuters, on behalf of the
British Bankers' Association.