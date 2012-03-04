Deutsche Bank shuffles top Americas M&A heads

BRIEF-NGEX reports 2016 results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 4 Deutsche Bank has shuffled some of its senior U.S. investment bankers, appointing Jim Ratigan as co-head of Americas M&A, an internal memo obtained by Reuters showed.
Ratigan takes over from Bruce Evans, who will become chairman of Americas M&A. Tony Whittemore will remain co-head of Americas M&A alongside Ratigan.
The memo, emailed on Friday by Deutsche Bank's global head of M&A Henrik Aslaksen, said Evans would continue to be a "critical member" of the Investment Banking Coverage and Advisory senior management team.
"As the M&A franchise continues to grow, a management team in the Americas of Jim, Tony and Bruce, and the wealth of experience it brings, is key to delivering the expertise corporate clients have come to expect from Deutsche Bank," Aslaksen wrote.
A Deutsche Bank spokesman on Sunday confirmed the contents of the memo.
SYDNEY, Feb 21 Australian job classifieds portal Seek Ltd said on Wednesday its profit rose 11 percent, as a booming jobs market in China offset weak results in Brazil, Mexico and elsewhere in Asia.
SANTIAGO, Feb 20 A government-mediated meeting between BHP Billiton and striking workers at its Escondida mine in Chile has failed, and workers will head back to their encampment without any future dialogue planned, a union spokesman told Reuters on Monday.