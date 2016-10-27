Deutsche bank to sell Mexican units to Investabank-source

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
MEXICO CITY Oct 26 Deutsche bank has agreed to sell two Mexican subsidiaries to local rival InvestaBank, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the German bank exits non-core businesses.
The person did not disclose the price tag of the deal, but said InvestaBank would seek a capital raise of approximately 2.5 billion pesos ($133.32 million) to help fund the purchase of the units, Deutsche Bank Mexico and Deutsche Securities. ($1 = 18.7520 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Noe Torres)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.