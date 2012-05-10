版本:
Deutsche Bank mortgage unit in $202.3 mln US settlement

NEW YORK May 10 A Deutsche Bank AG mortgage unit has settled a U.S. government civil fraud case for $202.3 million, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The office of the Manhattan U.S. attorney said in a statement that the unit called MortgageIT admitted it certified to the U.S. Department of Housing that loans were eligible for federal mortgage insurance when they were not. The government said the settlement under the False Claims Act was approved on Thursday by a judge.

