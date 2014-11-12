版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 13日 星期四 06:35 BJT

MOVES-Deutsche Bank makes senior appointments in corporate banking

Nov 12 Deutsche Bank AG hired two senior executives to its corporate banking arm as the German bank focuses on boosting market share growth.

Allen Blankenship, who is joining from Citigroup Inc, was named a managing director in corporate banking covering industrials.

Blankenship was responsible for the North American surface transportation & logistics and diversified industrials sectors at Citigroup, where he was most recently a senior corporate banker.

Michaela Galluzzo joins as a managing director in corporate banking covering consumers. She was previously with Royal Bank of Scotland, where she was responsible for large corporate relationships in the consumer products, retail and leisure sectors. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐