MOVES-Deutsche Bank names Stephen Paine global head of infrastructure and utilities

BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners raises quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 pct
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
Oct 2 Deutsche Bank AG named Stephen Paine as global head of infrastructure and utilities.
Paine joins Germany's biggest bank from UBS - where he was global head of infrastructure, power & utilities - and will be based in London.
Paine will report to Karl Altenburg, co-head of corporate finance EMEA, and Paul Stefanick, global head of investment banking, coverage & advisory. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation